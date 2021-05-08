Dozens of inter-city trains on two of Britain’s key long-distance lines have been cancelled as safety checks are carried out on rolling stock.

LNER, which operates on the East Coast main line, and GWR, serving the West of England and South Wales, have warned passengers not to travel today.

The problem stems from concerns about cracks on jacking points on the fleets of Hitachi trains that provide the vast majority of long-distance services.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “A number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies have been taken out of service today for checks as a precautionary measure.

“This problem is being investigated by Hitachi and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.

“This could affect a significant number of our services and passengers should check before they travel.”

On the line from London King’s Cross to Yorkshire, Newcastle and Scotland, LNER is telling passengers: “Due to a problem under investigation, services route wide are subject to delays and cancellations.

“Please do not travel, tickets will be valid up to and including Sunday 16th May 2021 (a new reservation must be made).”

Passengers who need to travel on Saturday are able to use Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester, but only if they have an open ticket.

They can also used East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras and Sheffield with onward connections to Leeds and York “and via any other reasonable route”.

For shorter journeys passengers can also use Thameslink services between London, Stevenage and Peterborough – though this line has seen cancellations due to staff shortage.

To and from London Paddington, GWR is warning: “Due to more trains than usual needing repairs at the same time at London Paddington fewer trains are able to run on some lines.

“Train services running to and from this station have been cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

A Great Western Railway spokesperson said: “A number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies have been taken out of service today for checks as a precautionary measure.

“This problem is being investigated by Hitachi, who maintain the fleet, and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.

“This could affect a significant number of our services and passengers should check before they travel.”

GWR says that on its key links to Cardiff, Swansea, Bristol, Cheltenham, Hereford and Plymouth: “There will be no train service or only an extremely limited service with no alternative means of transport”.

Local services between Paddington, Reading and Oxford as well as in the Bristol and Exeter areas will continue, along with 75 per cent of Plymouth-Penzance services.

The Independent is seeking a response from Hitachi, which builds and operates the trains.