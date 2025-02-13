Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers on the UK’s busiest rail route, London’s Elizabeth line, face four days of disruption when train drivers walk out in February and March.

Members of the Aslef union have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay with the operating company, MTR.

Train drivers will walk out on Thursday 27 February, Saturday 1 March, Saturday 8 March and Monday 10 March.

The strike is likely to cause severe disruption to commuters on the east-west route through London, as well as travellers to and from Heathrow airport. On a busy day, passengers make 800,000 journeys on the line.

In November last year, MTR was told it will lose the contract in May 2025. A new consortium, GTS Rail Operations, will take over.

Train drivers currently earn an annual salary of £72,465. The Independent understands that MTR has proposed a 3.6 per cent increase to £75,074, but the drivers are seeking a more substantial rise.

On a turn-out of 88 per cent, they voted 19:1 in favour of a walkout.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “Our members have been instrumental in the success of the Elizabeth line – it’s a partnership, in practice, between the company and its employees – but, despite our best efforts, MTR has decided not to recognise the input, the importance, and the value of train drivers in this success.

“I suspect that the company’s intransigence is because it has lost the contract with TfL to run the Elizabeth line; if that is indeed the case, it is very disappointing to see the company behave this way.”

Nigel Gibson, Aslef’s lead officer with MTR, said: ‘Taking action is always a last resort, because we do not want to inconvenience passengers and our members do not want to lose money, and I hope that the company, seeing the strength of feeling amongst our members, their drivers, will do the right thing and return to the negotiating table.”

The Independent has asked Transport for London for a response.

Rail passengers to and from London are facing strikes by train drivers working for Hull Trains, as well as by train managers employed by Avanti West Coast.