More rail strikes are on the way. Train drivers at two of the UK’s leading rail firms will walk out on Friday 1 March in rows that are separate to the long-running national dispute over pay and conditions.

The drivers are members of Aslef working for LNER, the main operator on the East Coast main line, and Northern – serving the north of England.

Both rail firms are state-run having been brought back into public control after the previous franchise holders stood aside.

Hundreds of trains will be cancelled as a result of the strikes. In addition, an overtime ban will apply on the previous and following days, Thursday 29 February and Saturday 2 March.

The industrial action has been called for what Aslef described as LNER’s and Northern’s “persistent failure to comply with existing agreements”.

The Independent understands that the union is unhappy with what it sees as LNER’s routine use of managers to drive trains on some routes, and “toxic” local industrial relations at Northern.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “We are fed up to the back teeth with the bad faith shown, day after day, week after week, and month after month by these two companies.

“We always stick to agreements which we make. These companies think they can break agreements – which they freely enter into – whenever it suits them. And they’re wrong.

“This is a shot across their bows and a sign of things to come.

“They need to stop what they are doing, start to behave properly and honourably, because their drivers – our members – are no longer prepared to be treated like this.”

Previous experience of strikes suggests that Northern will cancel all trains on 1 March, while LNER will run a skeleton service with reduced hours between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh via York and Newcastle.

Some journeys will still be possible on other train operators that cover the same routes, such as Hull Trains between London and Hull and TransPennine Express between Manchester and Leeds.

On the days affected by the overtime ban, Northern is likely to cancel a significant proportion of trains while LNER may cancel or curtail some services.

The Independent has asked LNER and Northern for a response.

The strike call was made within hours of Mr Whelan inviting ministers and train operators to fresh talks in a bid to avert further national rail walk-outs.

No progress has been made in talks since an offer was made by rail firms – and immediately rejected by Aslef – in April 2023.

Train drivers at the 14 rail firms controlled by the government, including LNER and Northern, have walked out repeatedly over the past 19 months.

Aslef members at five train operators have just voted overwhelmingly to continue striking.