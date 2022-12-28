Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1672202916

Strike news – live: Commuters returning to work brace for travel disruption as industrial action continues

Strike comes a day after industrial action by Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Union comes to an end

Namita Singh
Wednesday 28 December 2022 04:48
Comments
Travellers stuck in Paddington station as RMT strikes end

Travel disruption is expected across railways again today, with many commuters returning to work following the Christmas break, as industrial action by rail workers continues.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will walk out today noon. The strike will continue for 24 hours, until tomorrow 11.59am.

Meanwhile, unions are looking at ways to stage further strikes by splitting ballots by job titles rather than holding a single vote, according to reports.

It comes after a day of travel chaos despite a rail strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Union (RMT) coming to an end, with crowds of people left waiting at major train stations across London and many journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.

Meanwhile, driving examiners have also announced launching a five-day strike today as part of escalating industrial action by civil servants in a dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in 71 test centres in eastern England and the Midlands will walk out.

1672202916

Travel disruption to continue as commuters return to work after Christmas

Travel disruption is expected across railways again today, with many commuters returning to work following the Christmas break, as industrial action by rail workers continues.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at Great Western Railway will walk out from noon to 11.59am on Thursday, and at West Midlands Trains for 24 hours from noon until the same time on Thursday.

Report:

Namita Singh28 December 2022 04:48
1672199518

Welcome to The Independent live blog for Wednesday, 28 December 2022, where we provide the latest on the industrial action across the country.

Namita Singh28 December 2022 03:51

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in