Seven countries including Bahrain, Egypt and Sri Lanka added to red list

Seven countries including Bahrain, Egypt and Sri Lanka have been to the red list today after the government updated its travel traffic light guidance.

The Department for Transport (DfT) announced the first review of its green, amber and red lists on 3 June, with the changes due to come into effect within the next week.

Afghanistan, Costa Rica, Sudan and Trinidad & Tobago have also been added to the red list.

The red list, countries from which the risk of Covid reimportation is highest, is now 50 countries strong. It includes most of South America and Africa, as well as travel hubs the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey.

Prior to this reshuffle, India was the most recent addition.

All arrivals from red list countries into the UK must go into hotel quarantine for 11 nights at a cost of £1,750 per person.

Meanwhile, in another reshuffle, Portugal has been downgraded from green to amber. Arrivals must self-isolate at home for 10 days.