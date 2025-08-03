More wealthy travellers are booking flights to the UK. Here’s where from

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emirates has reported a surge in bookings from affluent international visitors to the UK, claiming the trend is "driving forward economic growth" for the country.

The airline saw first class bookings from China jump 27 per cent and from India by 17 per cent in the first half of the year, compared to 2024.

Business class bookings from Australia also rose 10 per cent.

Regional UK airports such as Glasgow and Newcastle are expected to see an increasing number of Chinese visitors, with inbound passenger numbers projected to rise by 18 per cent and 45 per cent respectively in the second half of 2025 compared with a year earlier.

All Emirates journeys on these routes involve passengers transiting through Dubai.

The airline recently signed a declaration of intent with tourism agency VisitBritain to boost inbound tourism.

“The UK is one of the most important markets in Emirates’ global network, and the growth in bookings we’ve seen over the past year reflects that,” Emirates UK divisional vice president Jabr Al-Azeeby said.

“We’ve seen a noticeable increase in inbound arrivals from key destinations such as Australia, India, and China, driving forward economic growth here in the UK.”

The Government’s ambition is for the UK to have 50 million international visitors a year by 2030.

An estimated 41.2 million inbound visits were made in 2024.

“Expanding airline routes and seat capacity into our regional gateways is crucial to our competitive tourism offer,” VisitBritain chief executive Patricia Yates said.

“International visitors are forecast to spend more than £34 billion in the UK this year.

“Making it easier for visitors to explore our nations and regions boosts that spending across more of Britain, supporting jobs, businesses and driving growth for local economies.”