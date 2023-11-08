RMT union takes step towards resolving bitter pay dispute

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest rail union, the RMT, is seeking a settlement in its long-running and bitter dispute with train operators, after several weeks of negotiations quietly continuing in a bid to find a deal that can be put to members.

An agreement with the 14 rail firms that are contracted by the government and represented by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) appears to have been reached.

The union says a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) “sets out a process for a mutually agreed way forward, including a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees”.

Members will vote on the deal in an online referendum that closes on 30 November.

The union says: “If accepted, this MOU will terminate the national dispute mandate, creating a pause and respite from industrial action over the Christmas period and into spring next year, while allowing for these important negotiations on proposed reforms to take place at local train operating company level through the established collective bargaining structures.

“These discussions would be aimed at addressing the companies' proposals on the changing needs and expectations of passengers as well as unlocking further increases for staff, in order to help to secure a sustainable, long-term future for the railway and all those who work on it.”

The first national rail strikes since the 1980s began on 21 June 2022 and have continued intermittently since then. The rail unions are seeking a no-strings pay deal, while train operators – backed by ministers – say any wage rise must be contingent on reforms to working arrangements.

The RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This is a welcome development and our members will now decide in an e-referendum whether they want to accept this new offer from the RDG."

There is no sign of any settlement between the employers and the train drivers’ union, Aslef. More strikes are anticipated in the run-up to Christmas and into the New Year.