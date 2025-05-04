The European country taken off US visa-free travel list
It was the 43rd country admitted to the program and the fourth added under Biden after Croatia, Israel and Qatar
The Trump administration said on Friday it was revoking the admittance of Romania to the U.S. visa waiver program that allows visa-free travel to the United States, less than four months after the announcement that it would be added.
The outgoing administration of then President Joe Biden said on January 9 it was admitting Romania to the program, saying it had met stringent security requirements, including entering into partnerships with U.S. law enforcement to share information on terrorism and serious crimes. The new rules were to take effect around March 31.
The Department of Homeland Security in late March paused implementation to conduct a review, which concluded that the designation should be rescinded in order to protect the integrity of the program and ensure border and immigration security.
"We are grateful for Romania's close partnership over the years to enhance security cooperation. Romania may be reconsidered for (visa waiver program) admission in the future," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.
Romania was the 43rd country admitted to the program and the fourth added under Biden after Croatia, Israel and Qatar. The program has led to a boost in tourists from the countries that are added because it makes it easier to come to the United States.
The Romanian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The news comes as Romanians are casting their ballots in a critical presidential election redo after last year's annulled vote plunged the European Union and NATO member country into its worst political crisis in decades.
Eleven candidates are vying for the presidency and a May 18 runoff is expected. 5.1 million people — about 28.7% of eligible voters — had cast ballots, according to the Central Election Bureau, with a massive 630,000 coming from voters at polling stations set up in other countries.
Romania's political landscape was shaken last year when a top court voided the previous election in which the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped the first round, following allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference, which Moscow has denied.
Like many countries in the EU, anti-establishment sentiment is running high in Romania, fueled by high inflation and cost of living, a large budget deficit and a sluggish economy. Observers say the malaise has bolstered support for nationalist and far-right figures like Georgescu, who is under investigation and barred from the rerun.
In March, foreign tourists arriving in the United States by air fell by about 10% worldwide according to government data.
U.S. citizens can visit Romania for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes without a visa.
