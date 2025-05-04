The European country taken off US visa-free travel list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration said on Friday it was revoking the admittance of Romania to the U.S. visa waiver program that allows visa-free travel to the United States, less than four months after the announcement that it would be added.

The outgoing administration of then President Joe Biden said on January 9 it was admitting Romania to the program, saying it had met stringent security requirements, including entering into partnerships with U.S. law enforcement to share information on terrorism and serious crimes. The new rules were to take effect around March 31.

The Department of Homeland Security in late March paused implementation to conduct a review, which concluded that the designation should be rescinded in order to protect the integrity of the program and ensure border and immigration security.

"We are grateful for Romania's close partnership over the years to enhance security cooperation. Romania may be reconsidered for (visa waiver program) admission in the future," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Romania was the 43rd country admitted to the program and the fourth added under Biden after Croatia, Israel and Qatar. The program has led to a boost in tourists from the countries that are added because it makes it easier to come to the United States.

The Romanian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

open image in gallery Presidential candidate George Simion exits a voting booth before casting his vote in the first round of the presidential election redo in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The news comes as Romanians are casting their ballots in a critical presidential election redo after last year's annulled vote plunged the European Union and NATO member country into its worst political crisis in decades.

Eleven candidates are vying for the presidency and a May 18 runoff is expected. 5.1 million people — about 28.7% of eligible voters — had cast ballots, according to the Central Election Bureau, with a massive 630,000 coming from voters at polling stations set up in other countries.

Romania's political landscape was shaken last year when a top court voided the previous election in which the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped the first round, following allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference, which Moscow has denied.

Like many countries in the EU, anti-establishment sentiment is running high in Romania, fueled by high inflation and cost of living, a large budget deficit and a sluggish economy. Observers say the malaise has bolstered support for nationalist and far-right figures like Georgescu, who is under investigation and barred from the rerun.

In March, foreign tourists arriving in the United States by air fell by about 10% worldwide according to government data.

U.S. citizens can visit Romania for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes without a visa.