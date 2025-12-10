New long-distance walking route opens in the North Pennines
The picturesque “Roof of England” trail would take around a fortnight to complete in its entirety
A scenic new long-distance walking trail has launched in the North Pennines National Landscape.
The “Roof of England” walk – so-named to reflect its lofty upland location – covers 188 miles of Cumbria, Northumberland and County Durham, plus a short section in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
Tackling the circular route in its entirety would take around a fortnight, but can be approached in four stints of three to four days each, which are accessible by public transport.
Individual legs of the trail can also be enjoyed as day or half-day treks.
Described by creators as “challenging”, the route crosses a range of terrain, from high moorland paths to peaceful riverside trails, and includes some of the country’s highest footpaths.
Highlights include the spectacular Low Force, Cauldron Snout and High Force waterfalls, the latter of which is the largest in England.
Walkers on the Northumberland section can experience the dramatic river gorge at Allen Banks, pass the lead mining site at Dukesfield Arches and discover the history of Blanchland Abbey.
Hikers can also reach the highest point of the North Pennines at Cross Fell, with the Cumbrian sections taking in the jaw-dropping High Cup Nick and High Cup Gill: a beautiful U-shaped valley carved out of ancient ice.
The route encompasses rare and important habitats, such as blanket bog, species-rich hay meadows, ancient woodland and upland rivers and streams.
The region is also a haven for bird and wildlife watchers, with great numbers of wading bird species on the high moors in spring and summer, including golden plover, curlew and lapwings.
Chris Woodley-Stewart, director of the North Pennines National Landscape team, said it had worked with partners in the visitor economy and access teams in the local authorities to develop the Roof of England Walk.
“Since the very first Roof of England walking festivals in the 1990s, we have encouraged walkers to explore the high uplands of the North Pennines,” he said.
“The name captures the sense of elevation and space offered by a walk through this very special landscape.”
More information can be found on the Roof of England website.
