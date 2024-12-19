Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger on a ship leaving Los Angeles died after being detained on board for ‘drunkenly attacking crew members.’

Now, his family is saying he was injected with a sedative and officials are probing his cause of death.

What should have been a peaceful Ensenada-bound cruise was disrupted when Michael Virgil started upsetting fellow passengers and crew members by threatening them, trying to kick down a door, and going on a profanity-laced rant, according to a Fox 11 report.

Passengers started noticing his behavior an hour outside the port of San Pedro in Los Angeles. One passenger, Christifer Mikhail, was on board the Navigator of the Seas with his wife to celebrate their birthdays with family and friends when the passenger in question – 35-year-old Virgil – threatened them.

“The gentleman that was drunk said he was going to kill us,” Mikhail told Fox 11. “He started chasing us down the hallway.”

open image in gallery An Royal Caribbean passenger stands shirtless in the hallway of cruise ship while trying to break down a door. He was later put in handcuffs and died ( Fox 11 )

open image in gallery Witnesses said he was involved in a ‘drunken’ outburst before being confronted by staff just an hour after the boat left its Los Angeles port ( Fox 11 )

Video footage, obtained by the outlet, captured Virgil trying to kick down a door in one of the ship’s hallways.

The disruptive passenger kicked one crew member in the face and punched another, the New York Post reported.

At some point, cruise security placed the 35-year-old in custody with the help of zip ties, pepper spray, and handcuffs. Within an hour of being placed into custody of cruise security, he died.

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean security put Michael Virgil in zip ties as they took him into custody. His family claims he was injected with a sedative. His death is now under investigation ( Fox 11 )

His family told the outlet that he had been injected with a sedative. The cause of his death is not immediately clear and is under investigation.

Virgil left behind his fiancé and his seven-year-old son, both of whom were on the cruise, Fox 11 reported.

“He didn’t deserve to die over it,” one family member told the outlet. His family members said that Virgil’s behavior on the cruise was out of the ordinary for him.

The cruise line confirmed Virgil’s death to Fox 11.

In a statement to The Independent, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing: “We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests. We offered support to the family and are working with authorities on their investigation.”