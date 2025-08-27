Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new 175-mile cycling route has been launched by Cycling UK, with its starting point only half an hour outside of London.

Named Royal Chilterns Way, the circular route begins in Reading and traces the Chiltern Hills. More than 65 per cent is off-road, following forest tracks, bridleways and byways. There is a total elevation of 3,383m (11,100ft).

The multi-day trail is aimed at competent riders who are seeking a “bikepacking” challenge, which combines backpacking and cycling. The charity has also divided it into three smaller loops for those who wish to complete it gradually.

Reading is served by Great Western trains from London Paddington, plus the Elizabeth Line, making it easily accessible by public transport.

While cyclists will be able to breeze through rolling hills and into ancient woodland, there are also plenty of heritage sites on the route, including stately homes and historic buildings.

Some of the best points of interest include the Reading Abbey, the semi-fortified Chenies Manor House and the remains of Berkhamsted Castle.

Along the way, bikers will also pedal past Henley-on-Thames, home of the Henley Royal Regatta, and ride through charming villages like Great Missenden.

Max Darkins, Cycling UK’s ride guide and route planner, explained how this new route will allow cyclists to discover much more of the Chilterns.

open image in gallery Map of Cycling UK routes ( Cycling UK/OS Data )

“Growing up in the Chilterns sparked my passion for cycling and inspired a lifelong love of the area,” he said. “This lesser-known part of the South-East has so much to offer, and in working closely with Cycling UK, we carefully crafted a route that would give people the chance to escape and connect with nature.

“Out on the trail you get to experience everything that the Chilterns has to offer, ranging from verdant landscapes to historic market towns, medieval earthworks and majestic rivers.

“And to top it off, the area is just bursting with farm shops, cafés, vineyards, breweries and country pubs.

“We all know how much cycling can improve our physical and mental health, and with every new route launched, we introduce that to more and more people.”

