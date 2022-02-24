Ukraine closes skies to civil aircraft after Russian invasion

Ukraine has closed its airspace “due to the high risk of aviation security for civil aviation”.

The nation’s State Air Traffic Services Enterprise announced the closure shortly before 1am GMT. A statement read: “The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended.”

Data from Flightradar24 at 6.30am GMT shows no civil aircraft in Ukrainian airspace, and very few in Belarus – where many Russian military forces are gathered.

In 2014, 298 people died aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 when it was shot down with a Russian anti-aircraft missile fired from rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine International Airlines said in a statement that it has cancelled all flights “due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace for civilian airspace users”.

The Latvian airline airBaltic immediately announced that it is cancelling its flights up to and including 13 March 2022.

Hungarian airline Wizz Air was due to operate flights to Luton from Kyiv and Lviv on Thursday, but both were cancelled.

Flights are continuing over Russian airspace. Many flights between Europe and Asia are typically routed over Russia. British Airways flights to London from Singapore and Islamabad have been flying close to Moscow on their journeys.

BA’s flight from London Heathrow to Moscow, due to depart at 8.20am, appears to be operating normally.

The evidence from previous conflicts such as the first Gulf War – which began 31 years to the day before Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in 1991 – is that many passengers cancel bookings or are reluctant to travel even if their journeys are nowhere near to the battle zone.

A former British Airways executive who did not wish to be named told The Independent: “Just as bookings were picking up following two years of Covid-led disruption, this is the last thing European airlines need.”

The price of oil, which is a key cost for airlines, spiked on news of the invasion to its highest level since 2014.