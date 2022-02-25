Russia bans UK flights from its airspace amid Ukraine invasion
Country retaliates after UK banned Russian aircraft
Russia has banned UK flights from its airspace.
The country’s civil aviation authority has announced that UK flights to and over Russia are prohibited after the UK imposed a ban on Russian aircraft from midnight on 25 February.
British prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed yesterday that any plane on a scheduled service “which is owned, chartered or operated by a person connected with Russia, or which is registered in Russia”, including the country’s flag carrier, Aeroflot, would not be allowed to fly to or over the UK.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed it has suspended Aeroflot’s foreign carrier permit indefinitely.
“This means that Aeroflot will not be permitted to operate flights to the United Kingdom until further notice,” said the CAA.
