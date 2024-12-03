Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Russian tourist has reportedly died after a large wave swept her away whilst doing yoga on a large rock in Thailand.

Local news reports have identified the tourist as 24-year-old Kamilla Beliatskaya, who they said was swept away by a large wave in Koh Samui, Thailand while near the Laad Koh, a popular viewpoint.

The tourist arrived at the viewpoint just before 1pm on Friday with a pink foam yoga mat before walking alone down to a rocky area below the viewpoint, CCTV footage reviewed by police captured, newspaper Khaosod English reported.

Shortly after, the publication said she was swept off the rocks by a powerful wave. Bo Phut Police Station received an initial report at 1.30pm but by the time a rescue team reached the scene around 15 minutes later, the tourist had disappeared and only her pink mat was spotted in the water.

Rescue efforts were further hampered by dangerous sea conditions, with the search being temporarily suspended after 30 minutes due to increasingly dangerous wave conditions, the outlet said.

The hazardous conditions were evident earlier in the day, as jet ski operators had already moved their vehicles from the beach before the incident.

Chaiyaporn Subprasert, head of the Samui Rescue Center, told Khaosod that warning systems were in place across the island’s beaches.

“During monsoon season, we constantly warn tourists, especially at high-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches, where red flags indicate no swimming,” he said.

“While the incident location isn’t a swimming area but rather a viewpoint for scenery, the victim may have been caught off guard by the unexpected wave surge.”

The Samui City Municipality had reportedly closed access to the rocky area below the viewpoint after the incident occurred and local authorities established a marine search to try and find the missing tourist.

The Phuket Express reported that at 11 pm on Saturday, police reviewed a report from a local hotel staff member that a body had been washed ashore at Chaweng Noi Beach, approximately 3.6km from the viewpoint.

Her fiance had confirmed her identity and her body had been transferred to Koh Samui Hospital for autopsy.

The Independent has contacted the Bo Phut Police Station for further information.