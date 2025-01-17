Ryanair cuts summer flights in Spain in row over airport charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair has announced that it is scaling back its flight services in Spain by around 800,000 seats this summer citing “excessive fees” from airports.

The budget carrier said on Thursday that it plans to reduce its traffic in the country by 18 per cent, which equates to around 12 routes after complaining of Spain’s airport operator Aena’s charges and lack of incentives for growth.

While the Spanish government decided to freeze airport charges for five years during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, Ryanair claims that Aena has attempted to increase charges every year despite this, especially at Spanish regional airports.

Due to this, the airline said it would cease operations at Jerez airport in southern Spain and Valladolid airport further north and remove one aircraft based in Santiago.

Ryanair is also planning to reduce its traffic by summer 2025 at five regional airports: Vigo by 61 per cent, Santiago at 28 per cent, Zaragoza at 20 per cent, Asturias at 11 per cent and Santander at five per cent.

It is unclear which on which routes Ryanair plans to reduce its traffic.

Ryanair said the loss was completely avoidable and would be “devastating” for regional connectivity, employment and tourism.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said the airline increased its capacity in Spain to boost tourism and employment following the government’s commitment to recovery post-Covid.

“However, Aena persists with unjustified rate increases and refuses to implement effective incentive systems to support Spain’s regional growth, prioritising foreign investment in airports in the Caribbean, the UK and America”, he said.

Mr Wilson added that Ryanair has been “forced” to relocate aircraft and capacity to what he believes are more competitive markets, such as Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Hungary and Morocco.

In response, Aena told Reuters that its average fee of €10.35 (£8.75) per passenger was “one of the lowest in Europe.”

The airport operator added that data on Ryanair's flight programming for the upcoming summer at its airports implied there are more seats available than the airline had the previous summer, when it increased its activity at Spanish airports by 8.7 per cent.

Aena added it "laments Ryanair's use of spurious arguments ... to confuse citizens and put pressure on public institutions". The Independent has contacted Aena for further comment.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, adds: “Ryanair has plenty of form in cutting flights from airports where the airline feels it has a raw deal.

“Making an example of airports where Ryanair regards fees as too high encourages the others not to increase charges.

“But all the Spanish airports targeted by Ryanair are fairly peripheral. No cuts are mentioned for Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga, Palma or the Canary Islands.”

