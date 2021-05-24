UK aircraft ordered to avoid Belarus airspace after Ryanair ‘hijack’

UK aircraft have been ordered to stay away from Belarusian airspace, following Sunday’s forced diversion of a Ryanair plane.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said he has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to request airlines avoid Belarusian airspace “in order to keep passengers safe”.

The Belarus national carrier, Belavia, has had its operating permit to the UK suspended. It is currently scheduled to fly three times a week between London Gatwick and Minsk. The next departure, on Wednesday, will be cancelled.

No British carrier operates flights to Minsk.

Belarus is on the most direct track between London and Asian destinations such as Bangkok and Singapore. While the nation’s airspace could normally be avoided, existing “no-fly zones” over eastern Ukraine make routings complicated.

The Ryanair Boeing 737 was flying from Athens to Vilnius when it was ordered to land at Minsk on Sunday afternoon so that a Belarusian dissident who was on board could be arrested.