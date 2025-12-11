Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair has yet again scaled back its flight roster, slashing its schedule to Belgium as part of an aviation tax row.

The Irish low-cost airline announced on Tuesday, 9 December that it will be cutting one million seats, five aircraft and 20 routes from its winter 2026/2027 schedule to the country.

According to Ryanair, the cuts represent a 22 per cent reduction in service. It estimates the aircraft withdrawal will lead to a loss of $500m (£373m) in investments.

Brussels airport, Belgium’s largest hub, and Brussels South Charleroi airport will be affected by the cuts.

The airline said that they have decided to slash seats due to the Belgian government’s “backward decision” to double its aviation tax to €10 (£8.75) per departing passenger from 2027. Charleroi city council has also proposed a €3 (£2.60) tax per departing passenger from next year.

Ryanair claimed that these costs make Belgium “completely uncompetitive” compared to other EU countries such as Sweden, Hungary, Italy and Slovakia, where governments are abolishing aviation taxes.

The airline’s chief commercial officer, Jason McGuinnes,s said: “Should the Charleroi city council proceed with its ill-judged proposal to introduce further taxes on passengers departing from Charleroi next year, these cuts will deepen as Ryanair will be forced to reduce flights, routes and based aircraft at Charleroi from as early as April 2026 with thousands of local jobs at risk.”

He also called on Belgium’s government to abolish the aviation tax, rather than double it.

Belgium's tax increase comes as Germany made a U-turn on its own aviation levies after airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet reduced capacity in the country.

“Even Germany has now recognised that aviation taxes don’t work and has revised its decision to increase aviation taxes,” Ryanair commented.

The airline announced in October that it would cut its German winter schedule over “excessive” access costs, which would result in the loss of 800,000 seats and the cancellation of 24 routes across nine airports, including Berlin, Hamburg, and Memmingen.

Ryanair has also announced cuts to flights to the Azores and France this year, again due to tax hikes and airport fees.

The Independent has contacted Belgium’s Ministry of Mobility and Transport and Charleroi council for comment.

