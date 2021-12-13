<p>Party political: a Ryanair Boeing 737 at London Stansted airport</p>

Party political: a Ryanair Boeing 737 at London Stansted airport

‘Booze, snogging, Gove in charge of refreshments’: Ryanair mocks UK government over Christmas parties

The Irish airline claims a Level 5 party involves: 'Full on rave. Everyone off their tits'

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Monday 13 December 2021 11:49
Europe’s biggest budget airline has issued a scathing tweet mocking Boris Johnson over the Christmas party controversy.

Several rumoured “gatherings” at 10 Downing Street last winter are being investigated to see if any coronavirus rules were breached. The government insists all guidelines were followed.

While the investigation continues, Ryanair has created a graphic showing what it claims is the “Downing Street party level” corresponding to coronavirus alert levels in UK.

The lowest category, Level 1, with “Covid-19 no longer present in the UK” equates to a Downing Street party level of “small gathering with wine and cheese”.

At Level 2, when “the number of cases and transmission is low”, Ryanair claims the party level involves “tinsel, party hats, PM hosting a pub quiz”.

When the virus is in “general circulation” at Level 3, the prescription is: “Booze, snogging, Gove in charge of refreshments.

Level 4 is when transmission is “high or rising exponentially”. The party level is: “Boris topless, asking Thatcher’s portrait if she comes here often.”

At the highest level, 5, with a risk of “health care services being overwhelmed”, the party level is given as: “Full on rave. Everyone off their tits. Jacob [Rees-Mogg] crying in the corner asking for nanny.”

Party season: Ryanair’s festive tweet

(Ryanair)

Ministers have repeatedly denied accusations that Downing Street staff took part in Christmas parties in November and December last year.

Earlier, the chief executive of Ryanair’s main operation, Eddie Wilson, was among the signatories of a joint letter from airline bosses to the prime minister.

The letter began: “As leaders of UK airlines, we are deeply concerned about the haphazard and disproportionate approach by government to travel restrictions following the emergence of the omicron variant.

“Whilst we fully recognise the need to take steps to contain the initial impact of the omicron variant, travel has been singled out with the introduction of disproportionate restrictions.

“Further, pre-departure and upon-arrival testing clearly add very little value to our Covid protection, but unnecessarily disrupt Christmas for families as well as businesses while severely damaging the UK travel industry. “

Rules have been tightened twice in the past two weeks. As sales of Christmas and New Year holidays stall, The Independent has found festive flights between Liverpool and Alicante on Ryanair for as little as £20 return.

