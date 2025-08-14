Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Buzz flight en route to London was escorted by two German fighter jets after a potential security threat was reported to the crew.

The plane was flying from Sofia, Bulgaria, to London Stansted on Monday, 11 August.

Flight FR9962 took off from the Bulgarian capital at 9.30pm for a three-hour flight to London.

However, around halfway into the journey, the Boeing 737 swerved from its flight path. Data from Flightradar shows that the plane made a sharp turn and skirted the border of the Czech Republic, before flying through Austria into Germany.

Previous flight paths for the same route show that the plane usually flies over Austria and into the Czech Republic, then into Germany.

It has been reported by Ryanair Group.

After the aircraft entered Germany, it was escorted by two of the country’s Eurofighter jets.

In a statement to The Independent, Ryanair said: “Buzz, the Polish charter airline, was advised of a possible security issue on a Buzz flight FR9962 from Sofia to London Stansted on Monday, 11 August last.

“This issue was quickly resolved and de-escalated, which allowed the flight [to] continue on to London Stansted, where it landed on time, and passengers disembarked normally.”

The details of the resolved issue are unclear. The flight landed on time at Stansted, arriving at the airport at 10.28pm.

The incident comes after a separate issue back in May, when at least 11 flights were diverted and others delayed after an apparent bomb threat was made against a Ryanair flight.

The flight departed Faro, Portugal and landed at Brussels-Charleroi airport in Belgium, which closed shortly after the plane had landed.

The US Embassy in Brussels posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The US Embassy is aware of reports of a bomb alert on board a plane at Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Monitor local news and inform your friends and family of your status.”

Ryanair said that the aircraft landed normally and passengers disembarked, but apologised to any of the affected passengers.

The Independent has contacted Bulgaria’s Ministry of Transport and Communications and Stansted Airport for comment.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast