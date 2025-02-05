Ryanair cuts UK to Denmark flights over 'harmful' new tax

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair has cut flights to Denmark following the country’s government imposing a “harmful” tax on airlines.

The budget Irish carrier announced that it will close its Billund base, cutting all routes to and from Aalborg at the end of March.

The scrapped service is a response to Denmark's “bizarre” decision to introduce an aviation tax of up to DKK 50 (£5.60) per departing passenger last month.

No direct flights will connect the UK to Aalborg after Ryanair stops its route from Stansted to the Danish town.

Other carriers, including British Airways, fly directly to Billund, with KLM and Norwegian offering journeys via Amsterdam or Copenhagen to Aalborg, but prices are unlikely to compete with Ryanair’s one-way fares from £14.99.

According to the airline, Ryanair’s move to reallocate flights to other “competing” EU countries will see Denmark lose 1.7 million seats, 32 routes and two aircraft for summer 2025.

Ryanair said Denmark is “one of the few EU countries” yet to recover its pre-Covid traffic – operating at 95 per cent of its 2019 levels.

The airline is now looking to reroute operations to destinations in Sweden, Italy, and Hungary, which are “abolishing their aviation taxes”.

Staff, pilots and cabin crew based at Billund have been offered positions at other bases within the Ryanair Group network.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “We are very disappointed to announce the closure of our two-aircraft Billund base and our operations at Aalborg from the end of March, but we have been left with no other choice following the Danish government’s short-sighted decision to introduce a harmful aviation tax from Jan 2025.

“Ryanair is the only major airline growing in Europe, and cost is the main factor when deciding where to allocate aircraft and growth.”

They added that Denmark’s “connectivity, traffic, jobs, economic recovery, and growth will suffer irreparable damage”, highlighting the impact on regional airports “reliant on efficient, low-cost air travel”.

