The supporters of these teams are banned from applying to new Ryanair ‘dogsbody’ role
Munster and Manchester City fans are encouraged to apply
Ever wondered what goes into being Ryanair’s CEO? Well, here’s your chance to be his “dogsbody”.
Ryanair is seeking a financial assistant to boss Michael O’Leary, and the football team you support is just as important as your accountancy qualifications.
The job advert reads: “This is a great opportunity for an ambitious, self-motivated qualified accountant to work in a demanding and interesting role which will provide the successful candidate with both knowledge and experience to progress their career.”
The requirements read like you’d expect for this kind of work: you must be a qualified accountant with strong business knowledge, a creative take on problem-solving and a negotiation skills.
But the final line specifies “no Dub, Man U or Leinster supporters” and, in bold, “Munster/Man City fans preferred!!”.
Not open to Dublin GAA, Leinster Rugby or Manchester United fans, the role is referred to as Mr O’Leary’s “dogsbody”, a term that encompasses menial and boring work that no one else wants to do.
The Irish businessman is a longtime supporter of Manchester City, but turned down the opportunity to buy a stake in the club in 2003, limiting his involvement to the fan zones.
In 2011, Ryanair was offered a shirt sponsorship deal from Manchester United for €25m, according to the chief executive. However, O’Leary rejected the approach from his team’s biggest rivals.
Based in Dublin, the job will encompass treasury and portfolio management, investment analysis, tax analysis and returns, and special project work for a competitive salary.
The perks also include discounted travel to over 250 destinations.
