Ryanair passenger avoids jail for being drunk on plane because ‘crew kept serving her’

Defendant argued that flight attendants continued to give her drinks even though she was ‘clearly drunk’

Helen Coffey
Thursday 17 November 2022 10:26
Comments
<p>Passenger said she kept being served on Ryannair flight </p>

Passenger said she kept being served on Ryannair flight

(Getty Images)

A mother of two has swerved jail after becoming drunk and disorderly on a Ryanair flight, as her defence argued that “crew kept serving her” even though she was “clearly drunk”.

Emma Connell, 39, was flying home from Mallorca to Manchester on flight FR3446 last September, when she became inebriated and started verbally abusing flight attendants and fellow passengers.

She was detained by police and arrested.

At Tameside magistrates court this week, Ms Connell admitted to being intoxicated on an aircraft; her charges carried a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment.

But Ms Connell, who has three prior drink-related driving offences, walked free with a fine of £400, plus £245 in costs and a surcharge, after it was ruled that there was not enough information provided about the incident.

Despite her arrest, no statements had been taken from fellow passengers or crew following the incident.

Ms Connell claimed that, although she was drunk, it was as a result of the alcohol reacting badly with her medication.

“On the 8 September 2022, police officers attended Manchester airport following a report that there had been a disturbance made by a passenger in a plane bound for Manchester,” said Joseph Seale, prosecuting, reports the Mirror.

“The report stated that the defendant had been abusive to staff and passengers while on board the flight.

“When the plane landed, the officers spoke to the crew and then escorted the defendant off the plane and arrested her. They noted that she was still heavily intoxicated at the time.

“She fully complied with the officers throughout. Although police were assisted with identifying the defendant on the plane, no other passengers, or Ryanair staff gave comment or statements for the investigation.”

Defence lawyer Ian Owen said: “This was simply a question of the defendant being drunk on a plane, it is worth noting that the Ryanair staff were seemingly fine to serve her with more miniatures while she was clearly drunk on the plane.

“Evidence from Ryanair staff would have made the whole process a lot clearer as they would have had clearer evidence of what happened on board. This omission is significant as entering or being on an aircraft when drunk can incur a maximum jail term of two years if deemed serious enough.

“It is also worth noting that at the time she was taking mirtazapine, a strong anti-depressant sedative that when combined with alcohol can have some unwanted effects. This goes part of the way to explaining her behaviour on the flight.”

Mr Owen added that Ms Connell was addressing her drinking problem with surgical treatment and alcohol therapy groups.

“One can only hope that the dramatic program of treatment makes a difference,” he said.

“Behaviour like this on an aircraft cannot be tolerated - you cannot put lives at risk this way,” said chairman of the bench David Harrison.

