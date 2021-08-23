A photo of a Ryanair bacon sandwich has attracted criticism of the airline’s inflight catering after being posted on social media.

Bestselling Irish crime writer Liz Nugent tweeted a picture of the offending breakfast item on Friday, with the caption: “My pal @AimeeWoods21 paid €5.50 for this ‘bacon sandwich’ @Ryanair today. I’m trying to figure out if it qualifies.”

Despite costing nearly £5, the sliced, unbuttered mini-baguette appeared to contain just a couple of scraps of bacon rather than even one full rasher.

Nugent’s Twitter followers were quick to join the debate about the quality of the budget airline’s food, with one replying: “Almost as concerning for me - apart from the lack of butter or spread or decent filling - is the image I have now of someone tearing a single rasher apart to make it stretch.”

“Would love to see the picture on the menu to see what it was meant to look like,” said another user.

“Oh my god I gasped in horror,” tweeted one.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users leapt to the airline’s defence, with one commenter tweeting: “I often get sandwiches on Ryanair flights, they are always very good. This is an oddity. The staff would definitely replace it anyway.”

The worst ever inflight meals Show all 8 1 /8 The worst ever inflight meals The worst ever inflight meals Cockroach curry A cockroach was found in an Air India breakfast meal. Twitter/Manoj Khandekar The worst ever inflight meals Apples and pears Avianca's idea of a vegetarian meal was an apple and a pear on board one flight. Twitter/Steve Hogarty The worst ever inflight meals Chicken sandwich Emirates served this disappointing Cajun chicken and cheese sandwich on a flight to Dubai Paul Carlin The worst ever inflight meals Gluten-free banana Martin Pavelka was handed this banana, complete with "gluten-free" label, as his inflight meal on an ANA service from Tokyo to Sydney. Martin Pavelka/Evening Standard The worst ever inflight meals Mushroom sandwich Oman Air's finest: presenting something approximating a mushroom sandwich on a flight to Heathrow. Nick Boulos The worst ever inflight meals Raw vegetables Aegean Airways served up some raw pepper and carrot sticks as its veggie option on one flight. musterknabe The worst ever inflight meals More cockroaches An Air India passenger wasn't impressed when she found this in the business class lounge. Twitter/Harinder Baweja The worst ever inflight meals Leftovers Not everyone turns their nose up at plane food - this Urumqi flight attendant was suspended after a video of her eating leftovers went viral. Viral Press

The customer who had been served the sandwich, Aimee Woods, did follow up to say that she had eaten it rather than complaining to crew, and praised the flight team for the rest of the service.

“I also had a lovely flight and the cabin crew were class,” she wrote. “I just found the sandwich humorous and slightly overpriced. Still ate it though!”

She added: “I doubt people will book a flight based on the quality of a sandwich to be fair!”

The Independent has contacted Ryanair for comment.