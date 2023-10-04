Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police officers removed a man from a Ryanair flight to Ibiza after he became “disruptive”, forcing the plane to divert to Bordeaux, France.

The flight departed Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Tuesday (3 October) bound for the Spanish Balearic Island but the decision was made to land in Bordeaux so the passenger could be offloaded. The plane was met by local police on the tarmac.

Footage shared by a fellow passenger of the man being ejected from the flight has been viewed over 13.7 million times on social media.

The 45-second clip was uploaded to Twitter/X by @Jostanley936 alongside the caption: “Ryanair Liverpool to Ibiza, diverted to Bordeaux. Don’t do drugs kids!”

Passengers can be heard cheering and clapping as three police officers escorted the staggering man off the plane.

One woman commented: “I used to be an air stewardess and never had the patience for this.”

“I was delayed in Cork last week because of an incident on a Ryanair flight from Ibiza which had a knock-on effect on my flight. Bet you it was this...” replied another.

Once the passenger had been removed the flight continued its journey to Ibiza.

A spokesperson for Ryanair told The Independent: “This flight from Liverpool to Ibiza (03 Oct) diverted to Bordeaux after a passenger became disruptive inflight. Crew called ahead for police assistance and the aircraft was met by local police upon arrival who removed the passenger.”

“The flight continued to Ibiza following a 1hr 25min delay. This is now a matter for local police.”

It follows various incidents of disruptive passengers causing flights to be diverted this year.

Just last week an easyJet flight from the UK to Tenerife was forced to divert to Lanzarote due to a group of “unruly” passengers causing disruption onboard.

In September, police officers removed a “drunk” man from a Ryanair flight to Faro, Portugal after he started a fight onboard.