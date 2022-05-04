A group of Ryanair passengers were disbelieving after the airline appeared to forget about them on Saturday, leaving them behind at the airport.

The 14 travellers were reportedly abandoned at Palma airport in Mallorca on 30 April, despite the fact they had checked in and arrived at the gate on time to board flight FR5729 to Malaga.

The mistake allegedly occurred when staff put passengers on airport shuttles to reach the aircraft, reports Balearic Islands newspaper Ultima Hora.

There was no room on the final bus, so the last group of travellers was told to wait for another shuttle.

However, the bus never returned – and in the meantime, the passengers were horrorstruck to realise the plane had taken off without them.

“I don’t understand how it could have happened,” said one.

“We have passed the QR code at the security check. In the system it should appear that we were on land.”

Although the airline reportedly accommodated the abandoned customers on a flight at 10pm the same day, some had missed onward connections in the meantime, while one woman was flying to Malaga for cancer treatment.

Susana Guerrero said she was anxious about missing her chemo session.

Speaking to Ultima Hora, she said: “At this point and after all this, I still don’t know if I’m going to spend the night at the airport or if they’ll let me go home.”

Passengers were given a voucher for just €4 by Ryanair to spend at the airport.

The Independent has approached Ryanair for comment.