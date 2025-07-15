Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair accused air traffic control staff in France of just wanting “time off” during strike action earlier this summer, which saw thousands of travel plans plunged into jeopardy.

One million airline passengers were affected by a French air-traffic control walkout earlier in July, costing airlines an estimated £100m.

Eurocontrol, an aviation association, said nearly 3,000 flights were cancelled and more than 7,400 delayed amid the strike action. Ryanair cancelled 718, representing 21 per cent of the total schedule.

After the walkout on 3 and 4 July, Ryanair claimed that some French air traffic staff continued to strike or called in sick over the weekend in order to gain additional leave.

“On the Saturday and Sunday, some controllers decided to strike and others rang in sick, which resulted in two more days of cancellations,” said Jade Kirwan, Ryanair communications director, according to The Telegraph.

“They were looking for some time off, so they opportunistically took that weekend. It was an absolute nightmare.”

Ryanair said it is concerned that similar action – and sickness claims – could continue throughout the summer, potentially causing more travel chaos for families during the school holidays.

“There is nothing to stop a million passengers being affected this time next week, or the week after or the week after that,” Ms Kirwan added.

The low-cost airline has labelled the strikes across Europe, and especially in France, as “recreational”.

“While we recognise their right to strike, Europe’s airlines have repeatedly called on the European Union Commission to protect overflights,” the airline’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, said earlier this month.

“It is unacceptable that flights which overfly France, and which could operate without disruption, are needlessly cancelled, simply because the European Commission won’t protect overflights, or defend the single market.”

Mr O’Leary also claimed that 90 per cent of the mass flight cancellations over the two initial strike days could have been avoided if the EU Commission had intervened.

“What’s stopping French air traffic controllers from closing the EU skies again next week or the week after with more of these unjustified recreational strikes?” he added.

One in three of all flights in Europe fly to, from, within or over France, making those journeys more susceptible to industrial action by air traffic controllers.

In addition to the strikes, passengers have also been affected by airspace closures over eastern Europe and general staff shortages in air traffic control this summer.

The Independent has contacted UNSA-ICNA, the union which launched the strike action, for comment.

