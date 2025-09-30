Ryanair diverts flight to Alicante after stag party causes chaos on board

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ryanair flight to Alicante was diverted after a group of British men became disruptive on board.

Flight FR8425 had departed from London Luton Airport on Friday, 26 September, for a two-and-a-half-hour flight to the Spanish holiday destination when the incident occurred.

Passengers reported that the group was fighting with each other, spitting on seats and putting their feet on headrests.

Around an hour into the flight, the captain made the decision to make an unexpected landing in the French city of Toulouse after a “small group of passengers became disruptive onboard,” a spokesperson for Ryanair said.

A now-removed TikTok video posted by passenger Tania Nichols captured the moment the men were taken off the flight by the police.

Ms Nichols told the Mail Online the group, which appeared to be a stag party, had been “loud and unruly” and were “engaging in loud, inappropriate conversations all within earshot of young children seated nearby.”

She said the disruption escalated quickly, but the groom appeared to distance himself from the “unruly” passengers and did not involve himself.

She also claimed one of the men had moved seats to be closer to her friend, trying to cuddle and kiss the passenger, but cabin crew moved him back to his original seat.

“At one point, two members of the group appeared to be in a heated altercation. They were visibly pushing, clashing heads, and one man's shirt was torn as others attempted to separate them,” Ms Nichols added.

She also claimed to the Mail Online that some of the group were spitting on seats, putting their feet on passengers’ headrests, leading to one woman being kicked in the head by a member resting his legs over her seat.

The TikToker said that the cabin crew were “outstanding” and “professional” throughout the entire ordeal.

“They handled an incredibly difficult situation with grace and professionalism, and they deserve to be recognised for their efforts,” she added.

In a statement, Ryanair told The Independent: “This flight from London Luton to Alicante (26 Sept) diverted to Toulouse after a small group of passengers became disruptive onboard.

“Crew called ahead for police assistance, who met the aircraft upon landing at Toulouse Airport and offloaded these passengers before this flight continued to Alicante.

“Ryanair has a strict zero-tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and will continue to take decisive action to combat unruly passenger behaviour, ensuring that all passengers and crew travel in a respectful and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption.

“This is now a matter for local police.”

