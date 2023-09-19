Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Police officers removed a “drunk” man from a Ryanair flight after he started a fight onboard, forcing the plane to turn back not long after take-off.

Having departed Manchester Airport on Monday (18 September) bound for Faro, Portugal, the flight returned to the UK aviation hub when one passenger allegedly “got very violent and started a mid-air fight”, a witness told the Liverpool Echo.

They added that the passenger was “slapped hard across the face” by a woman travelling with him, apparently due to his behaviour towards another female passenger.

Cabin crew requested police assistance and the aircraft landed back at Manchester.

A video shows police officers entering the cabin after the plane had touched down and making their way towards the problem passenger.

The plane was able to continue on to Portugal following a short delay after the man was removed.

A spokesperson for Ryanair told The Independent: “The crew of this flight from Manchester to Faro (18 September) requested police assistance after a passenger became disruptive on board. This flight turned back to Manchester and this passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police before the flight continued safely to Faro following a short delay.

“This is now a matter for local police. We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of this passenger’s disruptive behaviour.”

Greater Manchester Police has been contacted for further information. In a statement shared with the Manchester Evening News, a spokesperson confirmed that their officers were alerted to a “disruptive passenger” at around 6.25am.

“Upon the plane returning to Manchester Airport, a man in his thirties was arrested on suspicion of being drunk on an aircraft, two counts of common assault and a Section 4a public order and remains in police custody for questioning,” the spokesperson added.

A similar incident happened at Manchester Airport at the end of a last month, when a seemingly drunk woman was filmed clashing with fellow passengers on another Ryanair plane before being escorted off by police officers.