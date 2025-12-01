Ryanair axes loyalty scheme after giving away too many discounts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair has axed its subscription scheme after members received more than £5.2 million off flights in just eight months.

The budget Irish airline announced on Friday that it will close the membership deal following a “trial period”.

In March, Ryanair launched the exclusive discount scheme for frequent flyers with perks on seats and travel insurance.

Priced at £79 for a year-long subscription, members could benefit from reserving seats for free, free travel insurance and access to 12 annual (one per month) member-exclusive seat sales.

Members also received regular emails about upcoming exclusive flight sales and relevant offers, and could book an unlimited number of flights with the discounted Prime fares.

From 28 November, no new Prime passengers will be able to sign up for the low fare offers.

The existing 55,000 Ryanair Prime members will continue to have access to exclusive monthly flight deals until October 2026.

Ryanair CMO, Dara Brady, said: “Over the years, customers have asked for a Ryanair members scheme, so we trialled this ‘Prime’ scheme over the last 8 months. To date, we have signed up over 55,000 Prime members, generating over €4.4m in subscription fees.

“However, our Prime members have received over €6m (£5.2m) in fare discounts, so this trial has cost more money than it generates.”

According to Brady, this subscription revenue “does not justify the time and effort it takes to launch monthly exclusive Prime seat sales.”

He added: “With over 207 million passengers this year, Ryanair will continue to focus on delivering the lowest fares in Europe to all our customers, and not this subset of 55,000 Prime members.”

