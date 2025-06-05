Nine injured as storm causes violent turbulence on Ryanair flight over Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Germany on Wednesday night after severe turbulence injured nine people, police have said.

The flight, carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, encountered extreme turbulence around 8:30 pm, leading the pilot to land at Memmingen Airport in Bavaria.

Eight passengers and one crew member were injured during the incident.

Three people were taken to the hospital in Memmingen for treatment; the other injured people were released after receiving outpatient treatment. As a precaution, all passengers were checked for injuries by the emergency services.

Authorities did not permit the plane to continue flying, and the airline arranged bus transport for passengers. Milan is about 380 kilometers (236 miles) south of Memmingen.

Germany's national weather service has warned of the risk of storms, high winds and hail.

Elsewhere in the region, storms damaged several homes in Ulm, Baden-Württemberg, according to the German news agency dpa.

open image in gallery A Ryanair passenger jet stands on the apron at Memmingen Airport, southern Germany, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, as the plane made an emergency landing due to the turbulence. (Jason Tschepljakow/dpa via AP) ( (c) Copyright 2025, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten )

In the Donaustetten district, strong winds tore roofs off multiple row houses, rendering them uninhabitable, though no injuries were reported. Fire officials suspect a small tornado or waterspout caused the damage. The German Weather Service (DWD) is investigating, according to dpa.

Storm-related emergency calls also came from other areas in southern Germany, where damage was mostly limited to fallen trees and flooded basements.

The DWD warned of further storms Thursday, with hail, strong winds, and localized heavy rain expected.

The Nations League semi-final clash between Germany and Portugal was delayed by 10 minutes due to the hailstorm in Munich on Wednesday evening.

The storm caused a 10-minute delay to kick-off, but once the action got under way it was almost an electric start for the hosts as they started on the front foot with Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa making two great saves.

There was plenty of drama in the warm-up as midway through an electrical storm, Ronaldo had a confrontation with a young fan who was dragged away by stewards.

The hosts had gone in front early in the second half when Liverpool transfer target Florian Wirtz headed home but Roberto Martinez’s men hit back with two goals in five minutes.

A brilliant strike from Francisco Conceicao brought them level before Ronaldo bagged his 137th international goal with an easy tap-in to win the match.

It sent Portugal through to the final where they will meet either Spain or France on Sunday.