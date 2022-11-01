Ryanair issues warning to passengers with flights booked in November

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryanair has issued a warning to passengers with flights booked in November, who could be hit with a fee unless they plan ahead.

The low-cost airline charges travellers £55 - often more than the cost of the flight itself - to check-in at the airport if they haven’t done it online on the website or app beforehand.

But a planned shutdown this month could prevent thousands of passengers from checking in ahead of time.

The Ryanair website and app will both be offline for 11 hours, running from 8 November at 6pm until 5am on 9 November.

Anyone with a flight booked within that period is being urged to check-in early before the planned outage begins, or they could be left with no choice but to shell out extra at the airport.

“Due to planned maintenance, Ryanair website/app will be temporarily down from 18.00hrs Tue, 8 – 05.00hrs Wed, 9 Nov,” reads a message on the budget carrier’s website.

“Customers who are due to fly during this 11-hour period should check-in online before 18.00hrs on Tue, 8 Nov.”

Passengers are also advised to print out their boarding passes or download or screenshot them from the app ahead of time as this incurs a further charge of £20 if it needs to be done at the airport.

Other fees can stack up too if travellers aren’t careful; unless they pay for extra baggage allowance, they are allowed to bring just one small bag measuring 23cm x 20cm x 40cm.

According to Ryanair, “over-sized cabin baggage will be refused at the boarding gate or, where available, placed in the hold of the aircraft for a fee of £69.99 (fee subject to VAT on domestic flights at applicable government rates).”