Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saga Cruises has unveiled 11 new Mediterranean cruise itineraries to help travellers search for winter sun in 2026.

Saga Cruises 2026 winter sailings can be booked now, round trips from Portsmouth aboard either Spirit of Adventure or Spirit of Discovery heading to the Canary Islands and Morocco, sailing from 5 January.

The over-50s brand is focusing on themes of adventure and discovery, including a homecoming cruise to Croatia that was designed by one of Saga’s captains, Franko Papic.

Prices start from £3,617 per person for a 14-night Celestial Canary Islands cruise on Spirit of Discovery. Port stops include Lanzarote where you can trek the El Cuervo Volcano, as well as stargazing in La Palma and carnivals in Funchal and Tenerife.

Guests can visit Tangier and Casablanca aboard Spirit of Adventure on a 15-night Taste of Morocco and the Canaries cruise that sails on 6 January 2026, with prices from £4,211 per person.

There is also a 16-night cruise on 22 February 2026 to the Arctic Circle where you can experience the Northern Lights. Prices start from £5,253 per person.

Captain Franko’s specially-designed 26-night Homecoming Cruise aboard Spirit of Discovery departs on 10 March 2026 and will visit Melilla in Spain and Valletta in Malta before reaching his home of Croatia.

Guests can experience new ports for Saga including Opatija and Krk Island as well as a return to Rijeka.

The sailing will also visit Split and Dubrovnik in Croatia before stops in Kotor, Corfu, Palermo, Palma and Gibraltar. Prices start from £10,052 per person.

Select excursions as well as tips, wifi, speciality dining and premium drinks are included in all the winter sailings.

Nigel Blanks, chief executive of Saga Cruises, said: “Our 2026 Saga Cruise journeys now offer an excursion in every port – with a wider range of experiences to suit varying tastes.

“Because there are different levels of activity, it changes the way passengers can engage with their destination. For every sightseeing trip, there’s an offer of a little bit more, that gives a glimpse beyond the usual postcard vistas.”