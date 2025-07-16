Is Saily eSIM worth the hype? I took it on holiday to find out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s essential to stay connected to the internet when you’re travelling overseas, whether you are navigating the streets of a charming village or sending holiday snaps to friends.

However, prohibitively-priced data roaming charges can make using your phone expensive. Choosing whether to use your last megabyte on browsing restaurant reviews or finding your way back to your hotel can become a tricky dilemma.

That is where eSIMs can help. The digital SIM cards allow you to swap your data plan as soon as you touch down at a new destination, making them a speedy way to stay connected.

The creators of private network service NordVPN have launched an eSIM app named Saily, which promises a secure and more affordable data option for travellers. I tried it out on a recent trip abroad, eager to see if it lived up to the hype.

This is what you need to know about eSIMs, plus our verdict on Saily below.

What is an eSIM?

An eSIM is a small chip embedded into most smartphones that allows users to activate a cellular plan without having to actually insert a new SIM card into their device.

For example, on iPhones XS/XRs or later, this allows you to switch between SIMs that will control your calls, texts and data.

eSIMs are particularly useful if you are seeking enhanced security or when travelling internationally, as they help you avoid roaming fees.

They can also be used on tablets, smartwatches and even some cars, and can use several carriers and phone numbers at once.

After buying an eSIM and setting it up, there is no need to remove your current SIM card.

What does Saily offer?

Saily says it offers a more affordable data option than typical roaming charges. It covers some 200 destinations, although prices and plans vary depending on what country or region you are travelling to.

For example, an eSIM for use in France starts from £2.98 – giving users one gigabyte (GB) of data for seven days. Plans then rise to three, five, 10 or 20 GB for 30 days at various prices. Or you can purchase unlimited GB for up to 30 days, starting at £24.80 for 10 days.

All plans have a 30-day activation period, so you can purchase your eSIM ahead of going on your travels. You can also top up your plan in the app if you are running low.

Alongside offering more affordable data plans abroad, the eSIMs also have built-in security features, such as virtual location, ad blocker and web protection.

To use the eSIM, download the Saily app, then select a plan. It will automatically activate once you arrive (as long as you’ve turned on your Saily eSIM in your phone settings and enabled roaming). The eSIM can also be set up manually on an iPhone.

Saily is currently focusing on mobile data, so it doesn’t don’t support phone numbers at this time, but it will in the future.

Experience with Saily

In March, I travelled to Prague, Czech Republic, for four days with my partner. After I went through passport control at the airport, I looked at my phone and saw that my pre-purchased eSIM plan had been automatically activated.

Our first task was to navigate Prague’s local transport and find our hotel. The automatic activation meant it was easy to immediately access the internet and use Maps, while knowing I was not paying extortionate roaming charges.

I had selected the £3.72, 30-day, three GB plan. Throughout my trip, the app’s home screen clearly told me how much data I had used and how much I had left.

I used the eSIM for casual browsing, such as looking for restaurant recommendations and wandering up to Prague Castle, rather than streaming. Using the data went smoothy: I didn’t run into any issues during my city break and it was a hassle-free way of getting onto the internet.

I managed to keep my data usage low enough that I didn’t have to top up my allowance, but the option to buy more was easily found on the app.

The only downside to buying data is if the plan expires and unused data remains, the data would lost and I wouldn’t be able to recover it. Otherwise, it provided a seamless way to travel around the city.

