Samoa hotel in rush to upgrade ahead of Charles and Camilla stay

A Samoan beach resort due to host the King in October is rushing to upgrade its outdated rooms ahead of the royal tour.

The four-star Samoan hotel, unnamed for security reasons, has been handed WST$300,000 (£85,000) in government funding to polish the premises ahead of the visit from King Charles, according to The Telegraph.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that His Majesty is set to stay on the Polynesian island during the autumn Commonwealth tour of Australia and Samoa.

It is believed the royal couple will stay in the presidential suite, with much of the funding intended to breathe life back into the room and improve the driveway.

The hotel reportedly champions the environment with sustainable waste systems and tree planting days in keeping with the King’s eco-friendly interests.

Existing spa facilities and a swimming pool will also be updated at the luxury eco-resort.

Staff plan for a traditional “ava” drinking ritual to welcome Charles and Camilla into Samoan culture if approved by the British High Commission.

Reviews of the beachfront villas are mixed, with some recent visitors claiming that, while staff are friendly, the facilities are a bit run down, with musty bedlinen, dated bathrooms and rattling air-con.

The hotel’s manager told The Telegraph: “We have to acknowledge the circumstances as it is and work for ways to make it better.

“The accommodations and other plans will be of the highest calibre.”

He added that locals will be stationed as security outside the resort during the King’s stay.

Delegates from 56 countries will attend the biannual Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which starts on 21 October.

Last Wednesday (17 July), during the King’s Speech at parliament, Charles said: “The Queen and I look forward to our visit to Samoa alongside the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October, and our visit to Australia.”

