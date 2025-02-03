Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fears are increasing that the Greek island of Santoriniwill be hit by a strong earthquake after more than 200 undersea tremors were recorded in the vicinity over the weekend. Two earthquakes classified as “weak” took place in the early hours of Monday morning close to Santorini and the islands of Anafi, Ios and Amorgos,

The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection has ordered schools to be closed, and has asked airlines to lay on extra flights from the island to Athens to allow more people to evacuate.

Seismic activity is nothing new in the Aegean Sea: Santorini perches on part of the remains of a huge volcano that erupted over 3,000 years ago. But there are fears that the restless earth could trigger property damage – or worse – on one of the most popular Greek islands.

What are the consequences for travellers who are in the region now, and holidaymakers planning to visit in the future? These are the key questions and answers.

How many British travellers are currently in Santorini?

Holidaymakers are almost entirely absent from Santorini in the winter, and so the people most likely to be affected are those with roots in the island – either as property owners or with family ties.

Is the airport open?

Yes, but in winter there are no direct flights from the UK to Santorini. Anyone seeking to leave the island could try to get on one of the three additional flights laid on by Aegean Airlines between Santorini and Athens on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 February.

As of 11am UK time on 3 February, the cheapest one-way flight on Monday is €247 (£206), and on Tuesday €56 (£47).

What is the advice for people remaining on the island?

If you stay, be aware that the Foreign Office has issued an alert for British visitors to Santorini – as well as the three other islands – highlighting advice from the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection. Officials warn people to:

Avoid the ports of Amoudi, Armeni, Korfos and Old Port (Paleos Limenas).

Avoid old buildings.

Stay away from large indoor gatherings.

Because the FCDO advice stops short of warning against travel to the islands, standard insurance policies continue to cover travellers.

I have a holiday booked to Santorini in May. I now don’t want to go. What are my options?

Few at present. Holiday companies will assume that your trip is going ahead as normal. If – heaven forbid – there is serious damage to properties and your trip cannot proceed, you can choose between a full refund or a different holiday.

But if it is concern over a potential earthquake: as Greece is astride a key tectonic fault with a long history of seismic restlessness, “disinclination to travel” is not a sufficient reason to cancel for a refund. But some holiday companies may allow you to switch to a different destination.