A Scarborough bed and breakfast has been named the best-rated B&B in the world in the latest TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast is close to the North Yorkshire seaside town’s Peasholm Park and a short stroll away from both its North and South Bays.

To find the winner, the travel platform analysed millions of B&B reviews.

The Torcroft in Torquay and Dorset House in Lyme Regis took second and third place in Europe; and third and fourth in the world respectively.

Elsewhere, Torlinnhe Guest House in Fort William and Haven Cottage in Ambleside secured fourth and fifth place in Europe; and sixth and 12th in the world.

Other notable UK winners included Torquay’s Haytor Hotel, which was named the UK’s best small hotel, while Chester’s Edgar House was ranked the UK’s most romantic hotel.

And in London, The Hari in Knightsbridge was named the UK’s top overall hotel; while The Park Grand London Kensington was the eighth most “saved” hotel on the travel site.

With rooms starting from just £119 per night, Brazil’s Hotel Colline de France was named the best hotel on the planet in the annual awards.

Situated in the mountain resort town of Gramado, this elegant establishment is inspired by French architecture and offers 34 sophisticated suites for guests.

The Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa took the top spot in the category of most picture-perfect hotel, while Vietnam’s Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel & Spa was named the best rooftop hotel.

Tripadvisor spokesperson Hayley Coleman said: “Now that staycations are back on in the UK and the ban on overseas travel is days away from lifting, Brits will want to start getting plans in motion for what could possibly be the most longed for holiday of their life.

“This celebration of the best of the best hotels around the world should serve as the perfect guide for discovering places to stay that are fit for the trip of a lifetime,” she added.

For the full list of award winners, go to tripadvisor.co.uk/TravelersChoice-Hotels.