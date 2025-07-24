These Gulf countries will be easier to travel to with new Schengen-style visa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new Schengen-style visa for travelling around six Gulf nations is set to be launched this year, making it easier for tourists to explore the countries.

The GCC Grand Tours Visa, also known as the GCC Unified Visa, will allow non-Gulf nationals to visit one or all six Gulf nations under one visa.

This is similar to the Schengen Area, which allows people to travel freely between certain European countries without the need for strict border checks.

The visa was approved in 2023 by the Gulf Cooperation Council, an alliance between Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to allow travellers to flow between the six countries and to promote tourism across the region.

The UAE is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Gulf due to its ultra-modern cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with glitzy skyscrapers sitting on the sandy coastline.

The country, like many other Gulf nations, also attracts thousands of expats, lured by hot weather, luxury lifestyle and financial benefits. It is estimated that some 30 million of foreign nationals live across the region.

Visa-free travel is already available to citizens of these countries, but the new visa will benefit foreign nationals. To be eligible, the purpose of a trip must be tourism, a short-term stay, or seeing family and friends – not employment.

While the validity period has not been finalised, it is expected to offer a duration from 30 to 90 days.

The visa is anticipated to be launched this year, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

The aim GCC states that the aim of the visa is to boost tourism and increase spending within the region, which will in turn create jobs.

Once launched, the visa will be available to apply for online, with the council saying the unified visa will be more cost-effective than the current visas. The price of the visa has yet to be outlined.

To apply, a visitor will need to provide their passport, and may need to supply additional documents such as proof of accommodation, travel itinerary, insurance, proof of financial means and their return or onward ticket.

