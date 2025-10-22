New flight paths proposed to update decades-old Scottish airspace map

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s largest airports could see a major revamp of their airspace under new flight path proposals.

Edinburgh airport, Glasgow airport and the UK’s National Air Traffic Services (Nats) have proposed changes to routes that have not been updated since the 1950s.

The proposed changes focus on a 61,000 kilometre-squared area that handles more than 200,000 flights annually.

Nats and the airports say that modernising the airspace will enable a reduction of 18,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent each, which equates approximately to the energy emissions used by 5,000 households.

Additionally, the introduction of more direct routing will save 79,000 nautical miles of flying a year, which is equivalent to flying three-and-a-half times around the world.

The group has prepared a single strategic plan, which would restructure the “outdated” route network in the sky.

They say that the 1950s model was designed at a time when fewer flights were in the sky and technology was less sophisticated, meaning planes today fly longer than they need to.

Nats is proposing the redesign of airspace into structured flight paths to improve efficiency, streamline the role of air traffic control and increase capacity to accommodate all aircraft.

Lee Boulton, the head of operations development at Nats, explained that the Scottish airspace above 7,000ft is among the busiest in the UK, handling over 40 per cent of UK traffic.

“With demand expected to rise over the next decade, airspace modernisation will help ensure the network can meet future needs by enabling more direct routes while reducing emissions per flight,” Mr Boulton said.

Nats added that their proposed changes have integrated the “Free Route Airspace” that was introduced in Scotland in December 2021, which allows airlines to fly their preferred routes above 25,500ft. They said this flexibility is a “key driver” in cutting fuel burn and emissions.

Managing director of Glasgow airport, Mark Beveridge, added that their proposal should positively impact Scottish residents under flight paths, in addition to airport passengers, by reducing noise pollution and minimising flight delays.

Community representatives and residents in the areas affected can submit their thoughts on the proposal via an online consultation portal.

Edinburgh airport, Glasgow airport and Nats are also holding a range of webinars and in-person events across Scotland.

The consultation will run from 20 October until just before midnight on 25 January 2026.

Last year, the Department for Transport launched a similar plan to modernise the UK’s airspace in the hope of cutting emissions and speeding up routes. The Civil Aviation Authority’s consultation will close on 18 December 2025.

Read more: How a massive overhaul of UK airspace promises to cut flight times and delays