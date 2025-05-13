Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An alcohol ban on ScotRail trains is to be lifted next month after it proved to be ineffective and difficult to enforce.

Transport Scotland, the country’s national transport agency, has announced its working group has agreed that the alcohol ban on ScotRail trains will be lifted by 2 June 2025.

From this date, passengers on a ScotRail train can consume alcohol between the hours of 10am and 9pm.

Restrictions may still apply when large sporting events or concerts take place, but this will be determined by ScotRail and the British Transport Police (BTP) ahead of time.

The move to allow alcohol to make a comeback on ScotRail trains was made after a consensus that the current ban was ineffective and difficult to enforce.

The ban came into place in November 2020 during the pandemic, when the rail operator found that a number of intoxicated people were not following Covid-19 restrictions such as keeping a physical distance or wearing a mask, as well as acting in a disorderly manner.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson explained to The Independent that many people who show anti-social behaviour on trains do so because they drink alcohol before getting onto the train.

They said that while most passengers are responsible and respectful on ScotRail trains, there is a small minority of people who “behave inappropriately”.

One of the key aims of the working group, which met for the first time on 8 May, is to review the enforcement powers over anti-social behaviour on Scotland’s railway to try and take swifter action against persistent offenders.

The group will continue to assess current enforcement powers and their effectiveness, looking into how they can be strengthened or developed in the future.

The Scottish Government has collaborated with ScotRail and the BTP to introduce an ongoing programme of “enhanced conflict management training” for all frontline staff.

The Transport Scotland spokesperson also said ScotRail is looking into other measures to stop anti-social behaviour against fellow passengers and staff.

For example, measures are in place to address unacceptable behaviour targeting women and girls, including the deployment of Travel Safe teams, which were created to support customers and staff on trains and stations.

Promotion of ‘help points’, recruitment of around 100 new ticket examiner staff on trains and investment in CCTV also hope to reduce anti-social behaviour.

The Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We intend to remove the ban on alcohol on trains and replace it with new regulations that focus restrictions more effectively on particular times and locations. It has been agreed that the ban will be lifted on Monday, 2 June 2025.

“We know that safety and security are key factors in making the decision to use rail services, especially in the evenings, and we are determined to make travelling by train feel safe for everyone, especially women and girls, alongside railway staff.”

Both rail unions, RMT and ASLEF, have welcomed the changes to alcohol restrictions and the government’s focus on tackling anti-social behaviour with more effective measures.

Gordon Martin, regional organiser at RMT Scotland, said: “Rail workers are on the frontline and face threats and assaults on a daily basis and we welcome any efforts by ScotRail and the Scottish Government to address anti-social behaviour on trains and on railway property.

“This now includes there being active consideration of how legislation can increase protections for rail workers, including stronger punishments for perpetrators.”

Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop, also praised the decision: “It is by working collectively with those staff on the frontline and policy makers who understand the issues at heart that we can develop a meaningful and practical approach to tackle anti-social behaviour on Scotland’s railway.”

