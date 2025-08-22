Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ScotRail has written to passengers pledging: “From 1 September 2025, peak fares will be gone. For good.”

The train operator says this will mean commuters between Edinburgh and Glasgow, who currently pay £32.60 for an “anytime” day return (enabling them to travel at peak times), will be able to make the same journey for just £16.80 – cutting the fare almost in half.

The saving on other rail journeys within Scotland will typically be between 20 and 40 per cent, though some routes have the same fare throughout the day and will not be affected.

The permanent abolition of peak fares comes despite the fact an earlier experiment had only “a limited degree of success.”

Peak fares are currently charged during weekday rush hours. The last day they will apply is Friday 29 August, since off-peak prices apply at weekends.

The email to passengers said: “You’ll pay the same fare no matter what time you travel, or the day of the week.

“Good for keeping things simple - no more waiting until peak times have passed to travel.

“Good for your pocket – pay the same fare no matter what time you travel.

“Good for travelling on your terms – and to your timetable.”

Starting in October 2023, Transport Scotland conducted a year-long “ScotRail Peak Fare Removal Pilot”. The Scottish government spent £40m subsidising the experiment.

The subsequent report found: “While there has been a limited increase in the number of passengers during the pilot, it did not achieve its aims of encouraging a significant modal shift from car to rail.”

At the time, the SNP’s cabinet secretary for transport, Fiona Hyslop, said: “The pilot primarily benefitted existing train passengers and those with medium to higher incomes. Although passenger levels increased to a maximum of around 6.8 per cent, it would require a 10 per cent increase in passenger numbers for the policy to be self-financing.”

Ms Hyslop now says: “I am pleased to see that peak fares will now be permanently removed.

“I hope that the removal of peak fares will encourage the use of rail travel, which is a more reliable, sustainable and greener transport option.”

One senior transport figure told The Independent: “It seems to be a case of the SNP wanting to improve its electoral chances amongst the well-to-do commuters between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“It makes no economic sense whatsoever, particularly when government budgets are under enormous pressure in Scotland.”

Some rail fares will actually increase from 1 September, with the ending of “super off-peak” tickets – which are highly restricted and heavily discounted day returns.

Read more: Six ways to fix Britain’s broken rail fare system