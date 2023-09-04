Remote Scottish island offers dream job – with no previous experience needed

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dream job has come up on a remote Scottish island; and the best part is, no previous experience is required.

The ruggedly beautiful isle of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides is advertising for an Air Traffic Controller (ATC), working for Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL).

Benbecula is known for its white-sand beaches, clear sea, pristine lochs, wild machair grasses and being home to a fascinating array of bird life, including buzzards, hen harriers, short-eared owls and golden eagles.

The ATC role comes with a starting training salary of £27,943 to £41,298, with the potential for this to rise to between £46,281 and £56,700 once the candidate is fully qualified.

According to the job advert, while no experience of Air Traffic Control is necessary, candidates must be over 18 and meet certain medical criteria dictated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

They should also have strong visual-motor coordination and memory skills, the capacity to multi-task, excellent communication skills, a strong sense of team spirit and the ability to remain calm under pressure.

As well as the chance to live on a renowned beauty spot, other perks of the job include “generous annual leave, company pension, and an employee assistance programme to help the successful candidate and their family to relocate”.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 Scottish people by HiJOBS, which is advertising the ATC role, 72 per cent would be happy to relocate to a rural location for their dream job.

“As demonstrated by HiJOBS recent research, almost three-quarters of Scots fantasise about starting a new life on Scotland’s stunning coast or countryside,” said commercial director and founder of HiJOBS Laura Saunders.

“This role will not only enable the successful candidate to do that, but they will also be taking the first steps in an incredibly rewarding career path in aviation. What more could you want?”

More information can be found at hijobs.net.