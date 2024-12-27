Search called off for man who went overboard as cruise headed to Bahamas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The “extensive” search for a 51-year-old man who fell off a cruise ship has come to an end without success, according to the cruise line.

Norwegian Cruise Line was made aware that a passenger had fallen overboard around 3 p.m. on Thursday as the cruise ship was traveling from Ocho Rios, Jamaica to Nassau, according to the company. A search ensued.

“The authorities were immediately notified, and a search and rescue operation under the guidance and oversight of the Bahamas Rescue Coordination Center went underway,” a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line told The Independent in a statement.

“After an extensive search that was unfortunately unsuccessful, the ship was released by the authorities to continue its voyage,” the spokesperson continued.

It’s not immediately clear how the man fell off the ship.

Records suggest he was vacationing on a seven-day “Christmas-themed” cruise on the Norwegian Epic. After stops in Cozumel, Grand Cayman Island, Ocho Rios, and the Bahamas, the trip ends in Port Canaveral in Florida on December 28, according to Cruise Mapper.

The man has not been identified but was traveling with a large group, including family members, who are being “attended to and supported during this very challenging situation,” the spokesperson said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Some passengers on board captured the rescue efforts and posted videos on social media. One user showed a flare on the water nearby and said the vessel had been making circles in the area in order to try to find the overboard passenger.

Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam, another cruise ship, was nearby when the incident occurred and assisted with the search, according to CruiseHive.