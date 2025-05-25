Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A flight from Tokyo to Houston was forced to land in Seattle after a passenger tried to open an exit door mid-flight, local police said.

A passenger on All Nippon Airways Flight 114 tried to open the exit doors 10 hours into the flight, forcing the plane to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, the Port of Seattle Police Department told NBC News.

“Port of Seattle Police were called due to reports of a passenger who attempted to open exit doors during the flight,” a department spokesperson told NBC News. “The report stated that passengers and flight crew had restrained the individual.”

That passenger was having a “medical crisis,” police said. They’ve since been taken to the hospital.

open image in gallery The man accused of trying to open an exit door was having a ‘medical crisis,’ police said ( AFP via Getty Images )

While on the tarmac in Seattle, a second person was removed from the flight for “unruly behavior,” the police department told NBC News. While they didn’t provide specifics, the police department said it was unrelated to the individual having a medical crisis, police said.

The flight continued to Houston “without incident,” landing just after noon local time, a spokesperson for All Nippon Airways told NBC News.

“The safety of our passengers and crew are our top priority and we applaud the efforts of local law enforcement for their support,” the spokesperson said.

Ashley, a passenger on board the flight, told Fox 26 she sat near the man who tried to open the doors.

"He actually got up from his seat and crawled over the people next to him," she said of the man. "He got up in a hurry and thought he was sick."

Two other passengers helped restrain him, zip-tying him to his seat. The man sat behind her for about 90 minutes before they landed in Seattle.

"It was incredible," she said. "I do want to say thank you to those kind citizens who stood up and took control. I wouldn't know what to do."