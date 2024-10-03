Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



One-third of British couples on holiday choose to book separate beds for themselves while they are on holiday, a new report has revealed.

For some tourists, there are certain priorities that they are hesitant to skimp on when booking a holiday, such as access to a pool, a sea view or breakfast included in their stay.

However, hotels and resort company Hilton’s trend report for 2025 has revealed that having separate beds from their partners is essential for some travellers, as they prioritise getting a better night’s sleep on holiday.

In a survey of 2,000 UK adults who have been on holiday, 59 per cent said that they sleep better when they are alone, with 33 per cent preferring to sleep in a separate bed from their other half when travelling.

When booking their getaway, 19 per cent say they book separate beds within the same room, while 11 per cent insist they even go as far as to book entirely different rooms altogether.

Nearly half (47 per cent) declared they do this to guarantee they have a better night’s sleep, while 28 per cent remarked that they and their partners simply have different sleep preferences.

While ‘sleep divorce’ is not a new phenomenon and has been a traditional way of life for many couples throughout the ages and in different countries, it is, in fact, the younger generation which is leading the way when it comes to booking separate beds.

Millennials and Generation Z combined (those born 1980–2006) are the largest age group, with 31 per cent stating they book beds that are apart.

It is Generation Z (1998–2008), however, who are the ones who prefer booking entirely separate rooms from their loved ones, with exactly half of UK respondents in that age bracket saying they do so.

Looking more broadly across the world, those who are more likely to prioritise sleeping apart does fall to those aged 65 and over, with over a third (38 per cent) who said they prefer to book different beds to their partner whilst travelling.

For some, going on holiday is a chance to catch up on the much-needed hours of sleep away from the normal routine, no matter how picturesque the tropical sunrise may be.

This is evident in the amount of Brits who do not set an alarm on holiday, as just over half of the respondents said they avoid any wake-up calls while they are away.

Simon Vincent, Hilton’s executive vice president and president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “As a leading global hospitality brand, we know that a great stay is what matters most to customers.

“Our 2025 Trends Report shows that resting and recharging continue to be primary motivators to travel.

“Hilton is committed to providing great stays for any occasion, anywhere our guests want to travel. Of course, all underpinned by friendly and reliable service that guests have come to expect at any of our 8,000 hotels around the world.”

