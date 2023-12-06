Severe turbulence on Emirates flight injures 14 passengers

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Severe turbulence on an international flight this week has left at least 14 people with injuries.

An Emirates flight from Perth, in Western Australia, to Dubai was affected by the extreme weather as the aircraft approached the Persian Gulf.

The plane began shaking violently, reports The West Australian. One post on social media shows a crack on the ceiling of the cabin.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, one person who was onboard wrote that it was the “worst flight” between the two cities.

“Genuinely felt that was the end as we hit the ceiling to ground twice and smashed the ceiling in. Glad to be home,” wrote @MattRPD.

Turbulence is caused by eddies of “rough air”. The Federal Aviation Administration defines clear-air turbulence as “sudden severe turbulence occurring in cloudless regions that causes violent buffeting of aircraft”.

“We can confirm that flight EK421 from Perth to Dubai on 4 December briefly encountered unexpected turbulence mid-flight,” a spokesperson for the airline told The West Australian.

“While onboard, those injured were assessed and assisted by our crew and medically trained volunteers, with additional medical support provided via satellite link.”

The plane landed in Dubai at about 4.45am local time, where it was met by emergency services.

The Independent has contacted Emirates for further information.

The incident comes two weeks after a flight in the Australian state of Queensland was caught in a similar weather event.

The turbulence, which affected an aircraft operated by low-cost airline Bonza, led to crew members on board being taken to hospital and the cancellation of a subsequent flight.

In June, a British Airways flight from Singapore to London Heathrow hit such severe turbulence over the Bay of Bengal that the plane had to return to its starting point to check for possible damage. A mother-of-two described her terror after the plane was hit by the worst turbulence “in years” as it was flying at 30,000ft. She said it felt like she “fell out of the sky”.