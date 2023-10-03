Spanish city tells stag and hen dos to cover up

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The recently elected mayor of Seville has declared that the city council will introduce a law aimed at curbing the antisocial behaviour of stag and hen do groups.

Jose Luis Sanz, who became mayor of the Spanish city in May, announced that the law would ban people from committing “obscene acts” in the streets and wearing underwear in public, as well as any “costumes using sexist elements or messages”.

It would also prohibit any costumes “that may violate the moral or sexual integrity of another person” plus “performing or inciting the performance of acts that violate sexual freedom... or committing acts of obscene exhibitionism”.

Anyone found flouting the rules would face a fine, the exact amount of which has yet to be revealed. As a potential benchmark, in 2022 Malaga introduced fines of €750 (£650) for walking down the street in underwear or with an inflatable doll.

Mr Sanz said that the city “has no interest whatsoever” in the kind of tourism that some stag and hen parties bring to Seville, reports The Times.

“Anyone can celebrate their bachelor party in Seville”, said Sanz.

“What we don’t view favourably are groups of people dressed as whatever, with brass bands behind them, disturbing the many residents of Seville – especially in areas of the historic centre – who also have the right to enjoy their city.”

The move to bring in a new law follows anger and complaints from residents as the city has seen an increasing influx of tourists following the pandemic.

Many locals were quick to praise the suggested reforms. One person told local radio station Antena 3 that the actions of some stag and hen parties were “shameful”, adding that “people come naked. You can see everything”.

ABC, a conservative local newspaper, wrote that the actions and costumes of some visitors “provoke looks of disgust, especially among the older neighbours”.

The Independent has contacted Seville’s city council for further comment.