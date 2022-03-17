Seychelles follows Maldives in easing travel rules for vaccinated

The Seychelles has become the third Indian Ocean beach destination to ease its travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists.

Along with the Maldives and Mauritius, it has removed the requirement for a PCR test result for vaccinated arrivals.

An infographic released by the tourist board and shared by Air Seychelles on social media confirmed the details.

The Seychelles’ definition of “fully vaccinated” states that adults must have had two jabs, with the second having been given within the past six months - after which you must have had a booster jab to still be deemed fully immunised.

The rules are slightly looser for 12 to 17-year-olds, who only need to have had two jabs, with no booster required.

Unvaccinated or partly vaccinated travellers can still travel to the East African islands, but they must provide a PCR result from within the past 72 hours, or a rapid antigen test result from within the past 24 hours before departure.

Children under the age of two are exempt from testing rules, providing they’re not showing any Covid-like symptoms.

All visitors must have travel insurance, including Covid-19 cover, and must pre-register their details on the country’s Travel Authorisation platform.

The country has also dropped some domestic Covid requirements, including curfews on nightclubs and entertainment venues, and overnight curfews.

The rules are slightly different for those arriving by sea - the tourist board statement says they must contact authorities on a specific email address before arrival, and must have spent 10 days at sea since the last port of call, with no Covid symptoms before being able to enter.

“The exemption of the PCR test for fully vaccinated visitors is certainly excellent news for Seychelles,” said the Seychelles’ principal secretary for tourism, Sherin Francis.

“With restrictions being removed and many destinations reviewing their PCR requirements for entry it was a necessary step for us as a destination to retain the interest of our potential visitors.

“As an industry, we are keeping our commitment towards safe tourism and we should not be complacent and remain vigilant to protect our population and our visitors.”

The winter sun favourite follows its beach-holiday rival, the Maldives, in dropping its pre-travel test for vaccinated arrivals.

The Maldives announced that from 5 March, those who have had two jabs or more no longer have to show a test result to enter the country. There is no booster requirement.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius dropped its pre-travel test for double jabbed visitors on 12 March, with details released in an announcement from the tourist board.