A model and actress has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines claiming to have sustained serious injuries after being served “broken plastic” in a beverage.

Shana Wall, 51, who appeared on the twelfth season of The Amazing Race, and dated TV present Ryan Seacrest in the early 2000s, has sued the airline after injuring her throat, esophagus, vocal cords and digestive system, the lawsuit, obtained by The Independent, claimed.

Her injuries resulted from being “served a drink in a glass containing broken plastic and shards” while on an American Airlines flight from JFK airport flight to Rome on May 1.

The lawsuit, which was filed on August 12, claims that the airline "had a duty to provide beverages and food that was uncontaminated and fit for consumption” but instead "caused and created the dangerous, defective and unsafe condition on the airplane”.

The documents state that American Airlines had provided plastic glasses to its passengers to drink out of during the flight.

Shana Wall and TV host Ryan Seacrest attend an event in Beverly Hills, California in September 2005 while the couple were still dating ( Getty Images )

Wall’s lawsuit states that the beverage was “contaminated” and “unfit for human consumption,” which resulted in multiple severe and “permanent” injuries after she ingested her unspecified drink.

The reality TV star claims that the beverage containing the alleged plastic and shards caused her to be “sick, sore, lame and disabled” as well as being “confined to home and bed,” the lawsuit said.

As a result, Wall claims that she lost enjoyment of life, became incapacitated from the duties of her occupation, resulting in wage and economic loss and has to continue to pay for the treatment from her injuries.

Wall is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged negligence.

“The aforesaid injuries was caused solely by the negligence, gross negligence, wilful, wanton, reckless and quasi criminal conduct of the Defendant, their agents, servants, lessees and/or employees, pilots, flight attendants and others,” the lawsuit claimed.

The Independent has contacted American Airlines and Wall’s legal representatives for comment.

