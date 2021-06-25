World’s highest hotel opens in Shanghai

The world’s highest luxury hotel has opened in a building in Shanghai’s financial district.

The J Hotel occupies the top 26 floors of the Shanghai Tower – a 128-storey, 632m tall skyscraper that is only beaten in height by Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

The previous highest hotel in the world was the Rosewood Guangzhou in China, which occupies a 530m tall building in the southern China city.

The tallest building that is solely a hotel is Gevora Hotel in Dubai, at 356m tall.

J Hotel, owned by Chinese hotel group Jin Jiang Hotels International, opened last week.

All luxury touches are included: round-the-clock personal butler service and a restaurant on the 120th floor. Lifts whisk guests at speeds of up to 18 metres per second.

The hotel, whose opening was delayed due to Covid, offers a bird’s eye view across Shanghai including of the Yangtze River which flows through the city.

Inside are 165 rooms, seven restaurants, multiple bars, a spa and a swimming pool on the 84th floor.

At the reduced “special experience rate” to celebrate the opening, customers can stay in a room for 3,088 yuan (£343) a night.

But, prices for one of the hotel’s 34 suites are considerably higher. A one night’s stay in a “J Suite” costs upwards of 67,000 yuan (£7442).

Suites come with their own sauna, crystal chandeliers and far-reaching views.

Renee Wu, sales and marketing director of J Hotel said: “On the day of our opening even the web page was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such [a] strong will to come and experience our hotel.

“Of course this is very encouraging to all of us, but at the same time, we are committed to making sure that all our guests are well taken care of.”