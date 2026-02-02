Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The deaths of four British people in three months while on holiday in Cape Verde have sparked concerns over health and safety while travelling abroad.

The Foreign Office released a statement in December that the UK Health Security Agency is investigating an increase in reports of Shigella sonnei infection in travellers returning from Cape Verde.

Since 1 October 2025, there has been a rise in Shigella infections among people arriving in the UK following holidays on the Cape Verde islands.

Shigella are bacteria that can cause severe diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps.

The infections are spread by contact with contaminated faeces either directly through person-to-person transmission, or indirectly from food, water, or surfaces.

The Foreign Office notice comes as the deaths of four British holidaymakers made headlines after contracting severe stomach bugs while on trips to Cape Verde.

While none of them tested positive for Shigella or other pathogens, the four people, who also had underlying health conditions, showed symptoms of gastric illness.

Getting sick while travelling abroad is not uncommon – in fact, Dr Richard Dawood, a travel medical specialist at Fleet Street Clinic, says that approximately two-fifths of travellers will suffer from diarrhoea on their travels to hot countries.

However, the deaths last year and reports of Shigella in Cape Verde have raised concerns over how to avoid illnesses, especially gastrointestinal viruses, while holidaying in hotter climates.

What does a travel doctor say

Dr Dawood explains that, despite how common it is, getting ill on holiday can be distressing.

“A lot of people think of diarrheal diseases as something that's minor and non-impactful. These days, more than ever, when travel is so expensive, our leisure time is so precious that it can be highly disruptive,” he told The Independent.

Getting the right medical advice is vital, Mr Dawood explains. His practice offers health and wellness travel advice as well as pre-packed kits with all the essentials needed to help tackle things like diarrhoea.

“A lot of people think all you have to do is go to a pharmacy and get a couple of jabs. Vaccines are only part of the story. Anybody who's going to a destination like Cape Verde should be given some really careful advice about hygiene and eating safely, preventing mosquito bites, all the other advice that really should be part of a proper consultation, rather than just getting a couple of jabs,” he says.

The doctor added that while you are away, the focus is on prevention. “You need to use things like hand sanitiser, hand wipes, pick your food more carefully. Make sure you're eating things that are freshly and thoroughly cooked.”

He adds that, however tempting a buffet might be, the safest way of eating in a hot country is to have food that's cooked to order and served hot.

If you do end up getting ill with diarrhoea, the symptom that sends people to the hospital is usually dehydration due to losing hydration through heat, as well as vomiting and diarrhoea.

Dr Dawood explains that the priority is to get fluid back on board using oral rehydration and control the symptoms, such as using an anti-nausea drug.

Carrying antibiotics is also useful in case the treatment doesn't work, or if the illness is severe, he adds.

Once you return home, Dr Dawood says that people should get a diagnosis and the correct treatment if they are still experiencing symptoms.

“Unfortunately, people are not really geared up for that. They often end up waiting until they're really ill before they seek treatment,” he says.

How many UK holidaymakers visiting Cape Verde have fallen ill with Shigella?

Of the 137 confirmed UK cases of Shigella, 109 reported recent travel to Cape Verde, as of the most recent report in December 2025.

Cases have also been observed in travellers returning from Cape Verde to four EU countries – the Netherlands, Sweden, France and Ireland – mainly reported between September and November 2025.

The last official outbreak reported in Cape Verde was in 2022, with cases occurring in travellers from a number of European countries, including the UK.

Most people recover within a week; however, some older people, those with underlying health conditions, pregnant women and children under five may be at greater risk of complications, including sepsis.

Separately, the Cape Verde government has also raised the civil protection warning level for dengue on the islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava.

How to prevent Shigella infections?

There is no vaccine to prevent Shigella infections; however, good hygiene can lower the risks.

The UK’s National Travel Health Network and Centre (NaTHNaC) advises travellers to discuss travel plans with their healthcare provider if they have an underlying health condition or are immunosuppressed, and plan to travel to a destination with a Shigella outbreak.

While travelling abroad, practice good food and water hygiene at all times, wash your hands often and eat recently prepared food that is fully cooked and served piping hot.

Where there is no clean water supply, drink only bottled water or boiled tap water (including when brushing your teeth) and avoid ice in your drinks.

Avoid fresh fruit that you have not peeled yourself and salads not washed with bottled or boiled water.

Avoid swallowing waste from ponds, lakes and untreated swimming pools.

The UK’s Foreign Office adds that Cape Verde does not accept Global Health Insurance Cards (GHIC), so you must have insurance for local treatment or medical evacuation.

What to do if you are unwell abroad

If you become unwell while abroad, NaTHNaC advises you to drink plenty of “safe” fluids and use oral rehydration solutions so that you do not become dehydrated.

Get early medical advice if you are at greater risk of complications from Shigella infection and seek medical help if symptoms last more than a few days or are not improving.

It also advises washing contaminated clothes or bedding on a hot wash and cleaning toilets, taps, and door handles regularly.

If you or your partner has had diarrhoea, avoid sexual contact for at least 48 hours.

When returning to the UK, seek medical attention if you are unwell and tell the doctor or nurse about your recent travel.

The Foreign Office also warns travellers that medical facilities in Cape Verde are basic and limited, and some medicines are in short supply or unavailable.

